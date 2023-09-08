Prince George RCMP is investigating an arson at a logging site that damaged approximately $1 million worth of equipment. Police say it happened sometime over the 2023 Labour Day weekend. (Prince George RCMP)

Prince George RCMP is investigating an arson at a logging site that damaged approximately $1 million worth of equipment. Police say it happened sometime over the 2023 Labour Day weekend. (Prince George RCMP)

$1M worth of equipment damaged in Prince George logging-site arson: RCMP

Employees found 3 machines burned beyond repair

Prince George RCMP is investigating an arson at a logging site that damaged approximately $1 million worth of equipment.

Police say when employees returned to the site Tuesday (Sept. 5) after the long weekend, they found three of their machines burned beyond repair. They had last been at the site on the Mackenzie Lookout Forest Service Road on the Friday before.

Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said the area where the machines are stores is “fairly remote and not visibly” from the forest service road.

RCMP is now looking to speak with anyone who was in the area over the weekend and “may have noticed some unusual activity or anything suspicious.” People are asked to contact Prince George RCMP’s non-emergency line a 250-561-3300.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous-led overdose prevention site the 1st of its kind in B.C.
Next story
B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park set to remain closed for another week

Just Posted

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
Arrow Lakes water levels continue to drop as concerns for fish rise

Photo: Trail Times
COVID outbreak at Trail hospital declared over

Border Bruin Theo Naido gives chase in the first period against Brander Lambert, left and Calvin Morrison in the first exhibition game Sept. 2. The Border Bruins won 5-3. Photo: Karen McKinley
Grand Forks Border Bruins open pre-season with back-to-back wins

John Vaillant will speak on Sept. 14 and will appear as part of a four-writer panel on Sept. 15. Both events are at Nelson’s Capitol Theatre. Photo: John Sinal
‘They ran for their lives’: John Vaillant to speak about new wildfire book in Nelson