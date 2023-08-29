People march along Powell Street in Vancouver on April 14, 2023 during an event to mark the seventh anniversary of the toxic drug crisis in B.C. The province said Aug. 23, 2023 that at least 198 people died in July due to toxic drug poisonings and there have been 1,455 deaths in the first seven months of the year. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

People march along Powell Street in Vancouver on April 14, 2023 during an event to mark the seventh anniversary of the toxic drug crisis in B.C. The province said Aug. 23, 2023 that at least 198 people died in July due to toxic drug poisonings and there have been 1,455 deaths in the first seven months of the year. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

198 people died in B.C. in July due to toxic drug poisonings

The latest data comes just 2 days before International Overdose Awareness Day

For the 13th consecutive month, more than 190 people have died from the toxic and unregulated drug supply in B.C., according to the latest data from the province.

The BC Coroners Service said Tuesday (Aug. 29) that 198 people died in July due to the toxic drug crisis in the province. The latest data comes just two days before International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

Between January and July 2023, at least 1,455 deaths were attributed to toxic drugs. It’s the largest number ever reported by the coroner in the first seven months of a calendar year.

The provincewide death rate is 46.2 people per 100,000 residents, but several health authoriries are seeing higher rates. In Vancouver Coastal, it’s 56.7 per 100,000, Island Heath is 52.4 Interior Health is 50.7 and Northern Health continues to report the highest rate at 59.8.

The province says unregulated drug toxicity is the leading cause of death in B.C. for people aged 10 to 59, accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural diseases combined.

At least 12,739 people have died of overdoses since the public health emergency was declared in April 2016.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

opioid crisisoverdose crisis

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lightning starts wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs
Next story
Highway 1 reopens through the Fraser Canyon after wildfire closure

Just Posted

Northern pike taken from Columbia River near Robson. Trail Times file photo
Columbia River invasive species fishout taking place Aug. 26 – Sept. 4

Wendy Price, owner of WP Performance Horses in Grand Forks, says the heavy wildfire smoke put a damper on training and exercise, but the animals haven’t suffered any smoke-related illnesses. Photo: Karen McKinley
Animals fared well through thick wildfire smoke: Grand Forks vet, producers

A coroner’s inquest into the death of Waylon Edey is taking place at the Nelson Law Courts. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Coroner’s inquest into fatal Castlegar police shooting begins

Lumber company representatives want the Regional District of Central Kootenay to lobby for them at the Union of BC Municipalities conference. File photo
RDCK asked to advocate for West Kootenay sawmills