Police at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on 264 Street. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

18 motorcycle deaths in B.C. last month prompt safety reminder

The BC Coroners Service says everyone on the road should use caution this long weekend

A spike in motorcycle deaths this summer has the BC Coroners Service reminding everyone on the road to be safe with the higher traffic expected this Labour Day long weekend.

Thirty people have died in motorcycle crashes from the beginning on the year until the end of July, the coroner said Wednesday, with 18 deaths in July alone. That’s more than double the same period last year.

Ninety per cent of those who died when men, the preliminary numbers say, and the highest number of deaths occurred with the Interior and Fraser health authorities – 12 and 10 this year, respectively.

Looking at data from the past 10 years, speed and impairment are still the leading factors, contributing to more than one-third of all deaths.

READ MORE: Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

READ MORE: Motorcyclist killed after hitting exit gate in Delta

More than half of the deaths occurred in the summer months, with injury 25% more likely to happen on Saturdays and 20% on Sundays.

“[Speed] makes it difficult to respond to unexpected events, or to correct for errors,” said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s interim vice-president for road safety.

“ICBC strongly encourages motorcyclists to keep within posted speed limits at all times, and to wear full protective gear to protect themselves in the event of a crash.”


