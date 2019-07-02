One of 13 serval cats and kittens seized from a breeder near Kamloops. (BC SPCA)

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

The BC SPCA has seized 13 exotic cats and kittens from a breeder near Kamloops, the organization said Tuesday.

The SPCA said 10 serval cats and three serval kittens were seized from Little Fort. Servals cats are wild African cats, the organization said, “who require extensive space to run and a highly enriched environment to express natural play and hunting behaviours.”

“They are carnivores and require a very specialized diet to meet their physical needs, including proper bone development,” said Marcie Moriarty, BC SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer.

“The idea of these beautiful wild animals being confined in captivity is disturbing enough, but in this case, the animals were kept indoors in substandard conditions, without access to the outdoors or exercise.”

The SPCA found out about the cats after receiving reports of sick and injured animals being sold.

The organization said the servals were being kept in RV trailers and exposes to urine, with litter boxes overflowing with feces, without proper ventilation, little water, in high temperatures and with covered windows that didn’t let in any natural light.

The SPCA said it will pursue charges of animal cruelty against the breeder.

ALSO READ: Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

ALSO READ: 40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship
Next story
Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Just Posted

Alaska takes gold, Cuba leaves prize money behind at 2019 GFI

The Alaska Goldpanners from Fairbanks won the final game 10-2 over the San Francisco Seals

GFI Day 6: Star visitors and defending champs sent packing

Cuban team Unión de Reyes was shut out in their final GFI game

GFI Day 5: Two teams sent home at the end of round-robin play

The tournament’s playoff bracket is now set

Learning garden sprouting back to life

Volunteers have big plans for land behind Grand Forks Aquatic Centre

GFI Day 4: Grounds crew shines in repair of rain-soaked field

A Cuban upset punctuated a five-game day of tournament baseball

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

Most Read