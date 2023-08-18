111 animals, including reptile, seized from B.C. property; SPCA investigating

This kitten was among 111 distressed animals seized from a Lower Mainland property by the BC SPCA on Aug. 16, 2023. (BC SPCA photo) This dog was among 111 distressed animals seized from a Lower Mainland property by the BC SPCA on Aug. 16, 2023. (BC SPCA photo)

Unsanitary living conditions prompted the BC SPCA Animal Protection team to remove 111 distressed animals from a Lower Mainland property this week.

According to an ‘emergency alert’ posted by the society, the seizure – which took place Wednesday (Aug. 16) – included 42 dogs and puppies, 48 cats and kittens, 12 birds, eight rabbits and a reptile.

Few details were shared due to the ongoing investigation.

“A number of BC SPCA Animal Centre teams are working tirelessly to make sure each animal is provided what they need,” an appeal for donations states.

“That includes adequate food and water, vet care, comfort and safe shelter – essential freedoms that sadly some of the animals were deprived of.”

Veterinarians are continuing to evaluate the animals’ conditions, and a personalized treatment plan will be drafted for each, it adds, noting the sheer number of animals seized means “a lot” of resources will be required to care for them.

With shelter space across the province already stretched, officials say the pressure of the latest seizure will be shared across multiple animal centres.

“The focus is on getting each animal the dedicated care and attention they need to feel safe and ensure they are healthy.”

