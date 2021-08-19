New cases of COVID-19 in BC during the week of Aug. 8 to 14. Map: BC Centre for Disease Control

10 new COVID-19 cases in Grand Forks Aug. 8-14

Back in double digits for the first time in five weeks.

The number of new COVID-19 infections in the Grand Forks area hit double digits between Aug. 8 and 14 for the first time in five weeks, according to new statistics from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There were 10 new cases, compared to four the previous week and zero the week before that. The number of new cases had eased after hitting 21 between July 4 and 10.

The area has had 95 cases since the pandemic began, with 42 per cent of them within the last six weeks.

The Kettle Valley health area had two cases between Aug. 8 and 14, up from zero the previous week. It has seen a total of 78 cases.

There were increases in all other communities in the West Kootenay/Boundary as well except the Arrow Lakes, which had seven new cases, down from 11 the previous week.

The Nelson local health area, which includes Salmo and part of the Slocan Valley, had 117 new infections, a 58 per cent increase over the previous week and a 200 per cent increase over the week before that.

Castlegar had 34 cases, up from 30; Creston had 49 cases, up from 17; Trail 21, up from 10; and Kootenay Lake three, up from none.

 

