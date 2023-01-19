One of ten malamute huskies found on a rural property two hours north of Fort St. John. (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)

10 dogs left outside without food or water after B.C. owner hospitalized in Alberta

Malamute huskies found by BC SPCA officers tethered on a rural property in northeastern B.C.

The BC SPCA had to hire a cargo plane for its latest rescue mission.

Members of the non-profit were called into a rural property two hours north of Fort St. John in northeastern B.C. recently after 10 malamute huskies were found abandoned there. The dogs’ owner had been hospitalized in Edmonton, Alta. and had left the pups tethered outside without food or water.

When SPCA officers arrived, they said they had to drive about 150 metres off the main road to reach the property and walk even further back to find the dogs.

“When the dogs saw our officers approaching they began barking frantically – they were so excited to see people,” Senior Officer Eileen Drever said in a statement.

The officers immediately gave the huskies food and water, and checked them over for any health issues.

“The dogs ate voraciously – once they had been fed, they settled right down and were very calm and friendly.”

Once officers got in touch with the owner and confirmed they were okay with surrendering the dogs, the SPCA members got down to figuring out how to transport the ten of them.

“Because of the remoteness of the property and the snowy winter conditions, we had to come up with a creative solution to transport them to Prince George as quickly as possible,” Drever said.

They settled on a multi-pronged approach, hiring a cargo plane to transport six of the dogs and using a truck for the remaining four.

All ten are now safe and recovering in Prince George.

