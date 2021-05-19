1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Interior Health (IH) recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, as well as one new death on Wednesday (May 19).

The death is connected to the ongoing outbreak at Spring Valley, a long-term care facility in Kelowna.

Overall, there have been 146 deaths in the region since the pandemic began. There are now a total of 11,878 cases, 495 of them active. There are 19 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, with 13 people in intensive care.

IH also provided an update on current outbreaks:

Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna has 45 cases: 33 residents, 12 staff/other, with seven deaths connected to the outbreak.

Throughout the province, there are 521 new cases, the first time cases have gone over 500 in the last six days.

The province’s vaccination program has also started offering vaccine appointments to children aged 12 to 17, which Health Minister Adrian Dix announced on Wednesday.

He said vaccinations will be done at community clinics and not at schools.

“In many cases it allows families to go together to get vaccinated,” Dix said. More information on vaccinating children will be provided tomorrow by Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

