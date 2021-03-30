A health worker closes a door as she prepares doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at the Edouard Herriot hospital, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Lyon, central France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pool via AP-Olivier Chassignole

A health worker closes a door as she prepares doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at the Edouard Herriot hospital, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Lyon, central France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pool via AP-Olivier Chassignole

1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine expected to arrive from U.S. today

Provinces are acting on a committee’s concerns about a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots

The federal government is expecting around 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the United States today.

The vaccines are expected to arrive by truck and represent the first to come from south of the border.

Provincial governments decide on their own how to use a vaccine, but Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief medical officer of health, says all provinces and territories have agreed to suspend the use of the vaccine for those under 55, pending the results of further study.

The province’s are acting on an advisory committee’s concerns about a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief medical officer of health, says the risk of developing a serious problem after being immunized is “very, very low.”

She says people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine should look for symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, sudden onset of severe or persistent headache or blurred vision and skin bruising elsewhere than the site of vaccination, developing four to 20 days after getting the shot.

READ MORE: B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

The Canadian Press

