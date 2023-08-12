<div>Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had game highs of 26 points and six steals to lead Canada past New Zealand 107-76 on Saturday to advance into the DBB SuperCup Final. Gilgeous-Alexander looks down court during first half action of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas Qualifiers against Argentina, in Victoria, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito</div>

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had game highs of 26 points and six steals to lead Canada past New Zealand 107-76 on Saturday to advance into the DBB SuperCup Final. Gilgeous-Alexander looks down court during first half action of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas Qualifiers against Argentina, in Victoria, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Canada blows out New Zealand 107-76 for 1st exhibition win ahead of FIBA World Cup

Canada will play Germany in Sunday’s final

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had game highs of 26 points and six steals to lead Canada past New Zealand 107-76 on Saturday (Aug. 12) and advance into the DBB SuperCup Final.

The Hamilton native and all-NBA first team guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder added three assists and a block in just 20 minutes of action.

“He sets the tone for us,” Canada head coach Jordi Fernández said. “It’s not just on offence, on both ends.

“His length, his ability to make plays look very easy. He showed how important he is for us and how good he is.”

Kelly Olynyk and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 13 points apiece in Canada’s first exhibition win leading up to the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup in late August. Alexander-Walker also logged a game-high eight rebounds.

RJ Barrett and Lu Dort each added 11 points.

“Obviously a good win top to bottom,” Olynyk said. “A lot of guys got involved.

“They pressured us, played a bit different than our last game, but we keep building, keep getting better every single day and try to keep pushing toward the (World Cup) tournament.”

Finn Delaney led New Zealand with 13 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 in the opening frame, but a late three from New Zealand cut Canada’s edge to four when the buzzer sounded.

But it was in the second quarter that Canada did most of its damage. Canada outscored New Zealand 39-14 in the frame to take a commanding 67-38 lead into the half before cruising to victory.

Canada will play Germany in Sunday’s final following the Germans’ 107-58 win over China in the other semifinal Saturday.

The Canadians dropped the first of their five exhibition games 86-81 to Germany on Wednesday.

Following the SuperCup, the Canadians head to Spain for a two-game exhibition series. Canada will face defending World Cup champions Spain on Aug. 17 followed by a matchup against the Dominican Republic on Aug. 18.

Earlier Saturday, Canada Basketball announced that guard Kenny Chery had been added to the senior men’s exhibition roster.

Chery appeared in five games for Canada during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas Qualifiers, averaging 10.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketball

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s Bouchard loses in qualifying at National Bank Open in Montreal
Next story
Canadian para cyclists Clement, Gautier win road race bronze at cycling worlds

Just Posted

Two music festivals in the Slocan Valley have raised the ire of locals complaining about noise. Photo: Gaby Tenda/Pexels
Rants about raves in Slocan Valley prompt RDCK noise investigation

A familiar sight of watching the under-nine and U7 minor hockey teams take to the ice during the Trail Smoke Eaters intermission may be a thing of the past, depending on consultation with BC Hockey and its non-sanctioned league policy. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail minor hockey launches petition to BC Hockey

Trail Smoke Eaters corporate sales and events manager Allison McCarthy is looking forward to the Smokiepalooza, the inaugural Smoke Eaters inspired music festival. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smokiepalooza ready to rock Greater Trail park

A woman was killed after being struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway train in Nelson on Aug. 6. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
Elderly woman killed by train in Nelson