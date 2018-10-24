FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2000 file photo, Bill and Hillary Clinton stand in the driveway of their new home in Chappaqua, N.Y. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton’s suburban New York home. (AP Photo, File)

Update: Agents nab possible explosive devices sent to Obama, Clinton

Investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the home of George Soros

Update: 7:45 a.m.

The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The agency says neither Clinton nor Obama received the packages, and neither was at risk of receiving them because of screening procedures.

It says the devices were discovered late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

CNN says its offices in New York were evacuated Wednesday morning because of a suspicious package.

A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that a “functional explosive device” was found during screening at Bill and Hillary Clintons’ suburban New York home.

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

The Secret Service says a second package was addressed to Obama and was intercepted in Washington.

—-

Original:

A U.S. official says a “functional explosive device” was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton’s suburban New York home.

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The device was discovered early Wednesday morning at the Clinton’s home in Chappaqua, New York.

Police in New Castle, New York — who cover Chappaqua — say they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in “the investigation of a suspicious package.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone

Just Posted

15 new mayors to take office across the Kootenays

Here’s a look at the highlights from across the Kootenay region in B.C.

Mayoral results from across B.C.

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Every vote counts: 10 tightest races in B.C.’s municipal elections

Peachland saw their election decided by just one vote

ELECTION DAY: Polls are now closed

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Grand Forks officials spar over flood recovery roles

Members of city council say they want to be more involved in the flood recovery team.

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone

The Canadian Coast Guard says it is planning to use three “interim” icebreakers for the next 15 to 20 years as it contends with an aging fleet of vessels.

Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate

The bank left the rate unchanged at its last policy meeting in September

Update: Agents nab possible explosive devices sent to Obama, Clinton

Investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the home of George Soros

‘Your vote matters,’ BC NDP and Greens host proportional representation rally

British Columbians have until Nov. 30 to vote in favour of transitioning to PR, ending traditional first-past-the-post system

$1.537 billion U.S. Mega Millions ticket just misses world record

The winning ticket sold in South Carolina is worth about $877.8 million in a lump-sum cash payment

Red Sox beat Dodgers 8-4 in Game 1 of World Series

Benintendi has 4 hits as Boston cruises at Fenway

Canada announces $20M fund for women entrepreneurs

New federal program will provide up to $100,000 for female business owners to grow their operations

Vancouver Island man claims falling ice smashed his truck windshield

Man discovered volleyball-sized chunk ice on his truck Saturday, near Nanaimo, B.C.

Most Read