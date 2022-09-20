TX Sheriff Opens Criminal Investigation, Into DeSantis’ Migrant Flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar made the announcement on Sept. 19. His office has launched a criminal probe into FL Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly close to 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week. While it’s not apparent whether any laws were broken, Salazar said the migrants were seemingly , “lured under false pretenses” before being flown to Florida and Martha’s Vineyard.

“They were promised work. They were promised the solution to several of their problems,” Javier Salazar, Bexar County Sheriff, via statement.

Salazar claims a recruiter was compensated with a “bird dog fee” to round up nearly 50 people near a migrant resource center in San Antonio, TX. Salazar said that the migrants were then sent to Martha’s Vineyard “for little more than a photo op or a video op, and they were unceremoniously stranded in Martha’s Vineyard.” DeSantis denies breaking any laws and claims Florida helped the asylum-seekers find “greener pastures” after being “abandoned” in Bexar County. Attorneys representing 30 of the migrants are also seeking criminal investigations, saying their clients “were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses.” Immigration advocates have accused Republicans of using human beings for political stunts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sentencing hearing begins for Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Just Posted

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats are on a two-year probation for alleged hazing. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Thunder Cats on 2-year probation following hazing investigation

The West Kootenay Toy Run cruised around the region Sunday. More than 260 drivers and passengers participated in the ride. The West Kootenay Toy Run Association has been riding since 1988, raising money through their love of motorcycling to support those in need throughout the region. The winner of this year’s raffle for a 2022 Harley-Davidson fatboy was Gord Oja from Enderby. Photos: Jennifer Small
PHOTOS: Riding for Kootenay kids

Nakusp is set to receive an expansion of emergency health services, with eight full-time paramedics to staff a 24/7 ambulance service. The model will switch from the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) that is currently in place, to a 24/7 Alpha model, which means a fully staffed ambulance, around the clock, with full-time paramedic positions, although it will take some time to implement. (File photo)
Nakusp to receive 8 full-time paramedics, 24/7 ambulance service