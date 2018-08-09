Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

President Donald Trump has called for a ‘separate but equal’ space force

Vice-President Mike Pence has announced plans for a new, separate U.S. Space Force as sixth military service by 2020

Pence says it’s needed to ensure America’s dominance in space amid heightened completion and threats from China and Russia. He says that while space was once peaceful and uncontested, it is now crowded and adversarial.

President Donald Trump has called for a “separate but equal” space force. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has endorsed plans to reorganize the military’s space warfighting forces and create a new command, but has previously opposed launching an expensive separate new service.

Any proposal to create a new service would require congressional action.

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

Just Posted

Coroners Service recovers body from Trans Canada

The man was in his late 20s, but the death is not suspicious.

Salmo-area homes put on fire evac alert

Active fire at Sheep Creek prompts alert

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

In Conversation with Tom Cochrane

The Gazette spoke with the “Life is a Highway” artist before he appears at CannaFest next week.

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

3rd strong earthquake shakes Lombok as death toll tops 300

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries

Police call B.C. pharmacy’s use of panic button ‘unnecessary’

Pharmacist should have used 911 or non-emergency numbers when pharmacist felt they needed to push.

16 months later, B.C. mudslide evacuees allowed to return home

Residents of two Sunnybrae properties near Salmon Arm can return but will remain on evacuation alert

Evacuation alert issued for wildfire near Radium Hot Springs

Nine properties affected by alert as 36-hectare blaze continues to burn.

Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

President Donald Trump has called for a ‘separate but equal’ space force

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

Riteman was born in Poland and as a teenager, his family was captured by the Nazis

14% of people admit to driving after smoking pot: Stats Canada

Number considerably lower in B.C., where only 8% reported driving high

Federal government to sell B.C. coal terminal

Transport Canada has announced its divesting from federally-owned Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert

Most Read