India to get 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month

India will receive 12 cheetahs from South Africa next month that will join eight others it received from Namibia in September as part of an ambitious plan to reintroduce the cats in the country after 70 years.

India plans to transport an additional 12 annually for the next eight to 10 years as part of an agreement signed by the two African countries, India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said Friday.

Cheetah populations in most countries are declining. South Africa, where the cats are running out of space, is an exception.

South Africa’s National Biodiversity Institute, National Parks, the Cheetah Range Expansion Project and the Endangered Wildlife Trust will collaborate with their Indian counterparts, the ministry said in a statement.

The eight cheetahs flown from Namibia in September were released in sprawling Kuno National Park in central India.

Cheetahs were once widespread in India but disappeared by 1952 because of hunting and loss of habitat.

India hopes that importing African cheetahs will aid efforts to conserve the country’s threatened and largely neglected grasslands.

There are fewer than 7,000 adult cheetahs in the wild globally, and they now inhabit less than 9% of their original range. Shrinking habitat, due to the increasing human population and climate change, is a huge threat.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsIndia

Previous story
Canada donating four Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine
Next story
Banff tourism report seeks fewer private vehicles, more public transit in park

Just Posted

The episode featuring Maryann Puliz and her children Katie Hrgovic, Stefanie Hergovic, Faith Schofield and Tristan Schofield will air on Feb. 16. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar family competes on Family Feud Canada

Rossland developer applications for permits to remove trees on private property was denied by Rossland council in August 2021. Photo: Jim Bailey
Developer wins case against City of Rossland

Grand Forks paramedics, first responders, and RCMP pay their respects as the procession with Const. Mathieu Nolet makes it way through the city on Tuesday, January 24 . Chris Hammett photo
Fallen officer goes home

Crews busy trying to restore power to those still in the dark. photo: Chris Hammett
Single vehicle MVA takes out power pole and leaves surrounding area in the dark