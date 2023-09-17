FILE - Designer Olivier Rousteing accepts applause after the conclusion of the Balmain Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection presented Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Paris. Balmain artistic director Olivier Rousteing says robbers have made off with more than 50 pieces of the new collection that his Paris house intends to show at Fashion Week later this month. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, file)

FILE - Designer Olivier Rousteing accepts applause after the conclusion of the Balmain Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection presented Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Paris. Balmain artistic director Olivier Rousteing says robbers have made off with more than 50 pieces of the new collection that his Paris house intends to show at Fashion Week later this month. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, file)

Designer says robbers stole 50 items from upcoming Paris Fashion Week show

Group allegedly hijacked delivery driver, made off with clothes

Balmain artistic director Olivier Rousteing says robbers have made off with more than 50 pieces of the new collection that his Paris house intends to show at Fashion Week later this month.

Posting overnight Sunday on Instagram, Rousteing said a group of people hijacked his delivery driver on the way from an airport to Balmain’s Paris headquarters. He said they made off with the last pieces he’d been expecting for the Sept. 27 womenswear show — more than 50 items in all. He didn’t detail the pieces.

“Our delivery was hijacked,” he wrote. “Thank God, the driver is safe.”

“So many people worked so hard to make this collection,” he added. “We are redoing everything but this is so so disrespectful.”

“We won’t give up.”

He didn’t specify which airport the delivery driver was coming from. Paris has two main international airports. Rousteing wrote that he’d been waiting in his office Saturday morning when “our driver called us and said that he was hijacked by a group of people.”

“This is so unfair. My team and I worked so hard,” he wrote. “We will work more, days and nights. Our suppliers will work days and night as well.”

Paris police directed Associated Press questions to prosecutors who couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on the weekend.

READ ALSO: B.C. drug trafficker Clayton Eheler given 7 year sentence

The Associated Press

Fashiontheft

Love The Grand Forks Gazette?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dozens injured at Eritrean event in Germany, including 26 police officers
Next story
NYC day care owner, neighbor arrested after toddler dies from opioid exposure

Just Posted

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

The roof of the Salmo Hotel caught fire Friday afternoon. Salmo RCMP say the fire is now out and no one was injured, although the building has sustained significant damage. Photo: Submitted
UPDATED: Fire destroys roof of Salmo Hotel

City council approved a temporary use permit to allow Southfield Real Estate, Ltd. to crush material on property it owns on Donaldson Drive for future development, but extended it to compensate for shorter work days. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks City Council approves crushing permit for land development

Hunters have several locations to drop off heads of harvested deer as part of the B.C. government monitoring program for chronic wasting disease. Photo: Sam Fait
Monitoring for Chronic Wasting Disease ongoing in Boundary and Kootenay regions