ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Polls are in the Boundary at 8 a.m., and will be open in municipalities across the Boundary until 8 p.m.:

Poll location: Grand Forks

Dr. D. A. Perley Elementary

Poll location: Christina Lake

Christina Lake Community Hall

Poll location: Greenwood

Greenwood City Hall

Poll location: Midway

Village of Midway Offices

Poll location: Area E

Voters in Area E can vote at the following locations:

• Greenwood City Hall 202 S. Government Avenue, Greenwood, BC

• Bridesville Senior Citizen Centre / Community Hall – 5724 Bridesville Townsite Road, Bridesville, BC

• Rock Creek Fall Fairgrounds Pavilion 3880 Kettle Valley Rd. S, Rock Creek, BC

• Westbridge Community Hall 2935 Highway 33, Westbridge, BC

• Beaverdell Community Hall 5841 Highway 33, Beaverdell, BC

• Inn at Big White 5340 Big White Road, Big White (Ski Resort), BC

Who is running for mayor?

There are three candidates running for mayor in the City of Grand Forks. Read more about them here.

There are two candidates running to be mayor of the City of Greenwood. Read more about them here

There are two candidates running to be mayor of the Village of Midway. Read more about them here.

Who is running for council?

There are 13 candidates for the City of Grand Forks council. Read more about them here.

There are seven candidates running for the City of Greenwood council. Read more about them here.

Who is running for school board?

There are three candidates running for the only contested School District 51 trustee seat. Read about them here.

What do I need to know about the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary watershed service referendum?

Check out some Frequently Asked Questions here.

For all of our stories on the municipal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results starting at 8 p.m.

Need to know: The Boundary Integrated Watershed Service Referendum

ELECTION DAY: Here's where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

