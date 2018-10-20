BREAKING: Elections results from the City of Grand Forks

The results are in – here is the new City of Grand Forks local government.
The new City of Grand Forks mayor is: Brian Taylor
The new City of Grand Forks council is:
- Rod Zielinski
- Neil Krog
- Chris Moslin
- Zak Eburne-Stoodley
- Cathy Korolek
- Christine Thompson
The new Area D School District 51 trustee is: Bronwen Bird
The result of the RDKB Boundary Integrated Watershed Service referendum are not yet available pending results from areas C and E.
More to come.
Voter turnout for the election in the City was: 1,568. Information on total voter turnout to come.