BREAKING: Elections results from the City of Grand Forks

Grand Forks has a new mayor and council.

The results are in – here is the new City of Grand Forks local government.

The new City of Grand Forks mayor is: Brian Taylor

The new City of Grand Forks council is:

  • Rod Zielinski
  • Neil Krog
  • Chris Moslin
  • Zak Eburne-Stoodley
  • Cathy Korolek
  • Christine Thompson

The new Area D School District 51 trustee is: Bronwen Bird

The result of the RDKB Boundary Integrated Watershed Service referendum are not yet available pending results from areas C and E.

More to come.

Voter turnout for the election in the City was: 1,568. Information on total voter turnout to come.

