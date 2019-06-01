Pageant gives humanitarian a platform to speak on climate change and beauty activism

Vancouver entrepreneur and beauty blogger Olivia Wong will present her platform at Miss BC pageant

Award-winning humanitarian, climate activist, entrepreneur, and beauty blogger Olivia Wong is participating in the Miss BC pageant to redefine how climate change and beauty coincide.

The 27-year-old humanitarian and tech entrepreneur grew up in San Francisco and currently lives in Vancouver. She is one of 50 women and girls participating in Miss BC from across the province to present her platform. “Being a humanitarian has put me on the path where my only purpose in life is to help other people and to create a future that everyone wants to be part of,” she said.

Enriching humanitarian experiences have influenced Wong’s platform on addressing beauty and climate change.

While advocating in Fukushima in 2011 for a nuclear-free world, Wong realized the importance of making a difference in the public’s thinking.

While having conversations about nuclear warfare to locals, “I could remember the life in people’s eyes drain and go completely quiet,” she said.

For Wong, the importance of making a public difference is about making it fun and engaging.

“I want to bring the playful edge in beauty and intersect that with something that really matters like climate change,” she said.

She focuses on administering proper research about palm oil to articulate the best alternatives to harmful practices.

Wong believes that no matter the age it is never too late to take the direction of one’s dreams.

“A lot of the things that bring us alive as human beings are generally lost when we get to our adult years because we are so busy making a lot of money, our careers, starting a family.”

Wong values keeping joy within the genuine things that keep her happy such as climate and beauty activism.

“I think the world needs more people to come alive, to be more joyful, full and rich with our experiences,” she said.

One word that resonates with Wong and the impact she is trying to create is “Dharma”- an idea of a law, or principle, where an individual finds a right way to carry out their life.

“It is my dharma to speak about the planet, to push an agenda that’s bigger than myself,” she said.

Wong believes that Miss BC is another step to providing a platform to pursue her message in a caused-based and character first organization. The three-day event focuses on self-development, community service, and encourages women to share their platforms and the message they want to spread. Her humanitarian work will also translate into Miss BC where contestants run their individual fundraisers for Cops for Cancer.

Click here to learn more about Miss BC



baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter