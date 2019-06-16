Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Angelina F. from Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Angelina F. from Vancouver

I’m a girl who wants to change the world. Becoming Miss Teen BC is an opportunity to further spread my message of advocating for the less fortunate. I would use my title to share compassion and kindness to all. Taking part in Miss Teen BC will give me the chance to step out of my comfort zone and boost my confidence whilst making new friends.

I believe what makes me unique is the amount of effort and dedication I put into things. As a result of this I am an honors student and a part of Team Canada and will be traveling to Austria this summer to compete at Worlds. I do many different sports like Wrestling, Swimming, Field Hockey and Track in which I have won a variety of awards for as well. I am also dedicated to volunteering at “The Door is Open” which is a soup kitchen where I cook and serve hundreds of homeless people each month.

“Hard days are the best because that’s when champions are made”~Gabby Douglas. This is The quote that inspires me because if you can push through even the hardest of days then you can get through anything.

To vote for Angelina, click here

To visit Angelina’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants:Taylor C. of Mission
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Kayla G. from Kamloops

Just Posted

Local athlete nominated for top B.C. award

Charlie Kain has been involved with Special Olympics since he was 11

Column: Have your say on library funding

Provincial funding for libraries has been stagnant for 10 years

Warming centre overshadows cannabis store at Monday council session

Council also heard about disk golf, city park camping and an RDKB housing survey

Entrepreneurs faced ‘sink or swim’ decision after flood

Grand Forks businesses left with little direction a year after the flood

Christina Lake clean-up a success

A wheelchair, cigarette butts and old tires filled the back of a truck headed to the dump

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

Most Read