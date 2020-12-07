L to R: Juan Rincon, Key Account Manager, FortisBC; Colin Richardson, Energy Systems Manager, UBCO; and Glenn McIntyre, Thermal Energy Manager, UBCO, outside the new Commons building on the UBC Okanagan campus in Kelowna.

L to R: Juan Rincon, Key Account Manager, FortisBC; Colin Richardson, Energy Systems Manager, UBCO; and Glenn McIntyre, Thermal Energy Manager, UBCO, outside the new Commons building on the UBC Okanagan campus in Kelowna.

UBCO graduates with top marks in energy-efficiency innovation by partnering with FortisBC

FortisBC has rebates that can help you save energy and money

In the past 15 years the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus (UBCO) has rapidly expanded from 12 to 46 buildings. UBCO has always put innovation and energy efficiency first, not only in new construction projects but also when upgrading existing infrastructure. And FortisBC has been there every step of the way, supporting the university in its sustainability goals to reduce its carbon footprint and optimize its energy systems, by providing rebates on energy-efficiency measures and ongoing support, like funding an on-staff thermal energy manager.

Savings that last year after year

In the past two years alone, the university has received more than $240,000 in rebates from FortisBC for installing a chiller, boiler upgrades, LED lighting, ventilation and heat recovery. In total, an annual energy savings of 1,900 gigajoules of natural gas and 1,333,500 kWh of electricity are projected for these projects, which results in a total annual dollar savings of approximately $131,000 for UBCO.

These upgrades have additional benefits as well. “The university’s efforts to reduce energy use by taking advantage of FortisBC’s rebate programs will mean less pressure on the campus’s existing district energy system – delaying the need for capital upgrades,” said Juan Rincon, a FortisBC key account manager.

Colin Richardson, Energy Systems Manager, UBCO; Glen McIntyre, Thermal Energy Manager, UBCO; and Juan Rincon, Key Account Manager, FortisBC, tour the utilities area of the Commons building at the UBCO campus.

Colin Richardson, Energy Systems Manager, UBCO; Glen McIntyre, Thermal Energy Manager, UBCO; and Juan Rincon, Key Account Manager, FortisBC, tour the utilities area of the Commons building at the UBCO campus.

It takes a champion to move these upgrades along

Colin Richardson, UBCO’s energy systems manager, and Glen McIntyre, UBCO’s FortisBC-funded thermal energy manager, have been champions for pursuing and advancing energy efficiency in both new construction and renovation projects at the university.

“The support for Glen’s position, as well as all the rebates we’ve received from FortisBC, has significantly increased our ability to implement energy-saving projects,” said Richardson.

A shared commitment to reduce greenhouse gases

Both FortisBC and UBCO are committed to supporting the province of BC’s climate action goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). To measure its progress, FortisBC created 30BY30, a tangible milestone aimed at reducing its customers’ GHGs by 30 per cent by the year 2030. The utility’s work with UBCO is a win-win for both organizations to achieve their respective goals, and help create a healthier tomorrow for all British Columbians.

Glen McIntyre, Thermal Energy Manager, UBCO, and Juan Rincon, Key Account Manager, FortisBC, tour the utilities area of the Commons building at the UBCO campus.

Glen McIntyre, Thermal Energy Manager, UBCO, and Juan Rincon, Key Account Manager, FortisBC, tour the utilities area of the Commons building at the UBCO campus.

Even bigger rebates

Whether you’re retrofitting or building new, a small commercial customer or a large institution like UBCO, FortisBC has rebates that can help you save energy and money when selecting high-efficiency equipment and products. Now, until Dec. 31, 2021, some of these rebates are even bigger! Discover them all at fortisbc.com/bigger.

That’s energy at work.

Glen McIntyre, Thermal Energy Manager, UBCO, and Juan Rincon, Key Account Manager, FortisBC, tour the utilities area of the Commons building at the UBCO campus.

Glen McIntyre, Thermal Energy Manager, UBCO, and Juan Rincon, Key Account Manager, FortisBC, tour the utilities area of the Commons building at the UBCO campus.

*Bigger rebates on select upgrades are available until Dec. 31, 2021. Bigger rebates on commercial furnaces are available until March 31, 2021. Participants must be an owner, a long-term leaseholder or a builder/developer. Rebate applications must be submitted within 365 days of the purchase date of products. Only available to FortisBC commercial natural gas and electricity customers and commercial municipal electricity customers of Penticton, Summerland, Grand Forks and Nelson Hydro. Additional terms and conditions apply.

Just Posted

The results of Saturday's byelection will be available shortly after polls close. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks votes in city byelection

Saturday’s general poll will decide the byelection between candidates Baker and Mitchell

A pedestrian looks over a vigil set up in Nelson on Friday to mark National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, which is held Dec. 6 to commemorate the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre that killed 14 women and injured 10 others. Photo: Tyler Harper
Demand for safe space increases in the fall at Nelson’s transition house

The eight-bed service for women and children fleeing domestic violence has been full since Oct. 1

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Interior Health Friday

One additional staff member at Kelowna long-term care home tests positive, no new deaths

Interior Health says Salmo’s COVID-19 cases have been contained. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Interior Health: Salmo’s COVID-19 cases are contained

Every person who tested positive has recovered

The Village of Salmo has told Cody Puckett and Ashley Nelson that clearing land at this property doesn’t constitute building a property according to a bylaw. Photo: Submitted
Work in progress? Salmo family, village at odds over property construction

Cody Puckett says he’s being evicted from his own land, which the village disputes

Mayor Brian Taylor led a small countdown at Grand Forks’ Gyro Park Friday evening, Dec. 4. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ mayor kicks off Christmas light show at Gyro Park, speaks to residents

Mayor Brian Taylor called on his constituents to “be good to each other” and “let people know that you love them”

(Pixabay)
Anglers seek protection for Alberta river they say is threatened by gravel plan

North Raven River in west-central Alberta is the province’s largest readily accessible spring-fed river

(Kamloops This Week)
B.C. man who bragged about his ‘new toys’ sentenced to four years for gun possession

Rintoul has about two-and-a-half years left to spend in federal custody

Culture Guard executive director Kari Simpson spoke to reporters outside the Riverside Calvary Church in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 6, to confirm in-person services were again held despite a provincial COVID-19 order to the contrary. Simpson said a ticket issued a week earlier for breaching the ban would be challenged in court. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Plans legal challenge of $2,300 fine issued in November

Comox Valley resident Gogs Gagnon book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients in B.C. Photo supplied.
B.C. man’s book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province

Gogs Gagnon’s book to be included in Prostate Cancer Foundation BC’s kits

Mark Donnelly, who has been the anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team since 2001, performs O Canada at a protest against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest

Donnelly has been performing for NHL club since 2001

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of B.C. social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders ‘nothing short of complete depravity’

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Most Read