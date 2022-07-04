Steel entry doors: Why are they your best replacement units?

Are you planning to replace your old drafty wood doors and want to install modern units to boost energy efficiency, security and house market value? Then steel doors might be your best pick. Read on to learn why steel entry doors are today’s favourite among homeowners to install in residential buildings.

Steel front doors — pros & cons

Many Canadians say that they install steel doors to boost the security of their houses, since these units are the best for your house’s safety. But is this the only benefit you get when choosing steel doors for your front entrance? It’s far from it.

Pros:

Highest security. Made out of galvanized steel, modern front doors are sturdy, reliable and can withstand not only harsh Canadian weather conditions but also any impacts from outside.

Made out of galvanized steel, modern front doors are sturdy, reliable and can withstand not only harsh Canadian weather conditions but also any impacts from outside. Versatility. Many professionals who install windows and doors in Grand Forks say that steel entry doors are super easy to customize — from glass inserts to paint to hardware — homeowners can go with many options to get the best-looking door to complement the exterior.

Many professionals who install windows and doors in Grand Forks say that steel entry doors are super easy to customize — from glass inserts to paint to hardware — homeowners can go with many options to get the best-looking door to complement the exterior. Energy efficiency. Even though steel doors are not the best units for maximum energy efficiency, they still come with an average R-value of five to six to help you cut down on energy bills.

Even though steel doors are not the best units for maximum energy efficiency, they still come with an average R-value of five to six to help you cut down on energy bills. Affordability. Steel entry doors are your go-to option if you are on a tight budget since they are much more affordable than fibreglass or wood doors.

Cons:

Denting & Rusting. While these units are not prone to warping, they can be dented when hit by something. Hence, if the paint on your door gets chipped off at the dent, then rusting can occur with the metal being exposed to the moisture in the air.

How much value does steel entry door replacement bring?

Steel front doors are challenging to beat in terms of cost savings. A basic door is quite affordable, and compared to wood and fibreglass, it is usually the most cost-effective door material. When installing this door type, homeowners can expect a 65 per cent ROI, making it a go-to option for those on tight budgets or who do not want to invest much but still seeks the highest profits from a door renovation project.

Prices Breakdown

When it comes to prices, even though steel doors are not that expensive compared with other door types, you should still be ready to invest a considerable sum if you want to get a quality door for years.

Stock coloured steel entry door comes in a price range of $1287 – $1497

Custom painted, on the other hand, offers a price tag of $1451 – $1946

If you want a custom configuration like a double door, door with sidelights or transoms, do expect to pay more. For a more precise quote, we recommend contacting steel entry door experts in your area.

Takeaway

While there are many door options on the market, steel units undoubtedly top the list. They are an excellent way to boost your home’s market value, energy efficiency and comfort, making steel doors one of the best solutions for Canadian homeowners.

Home Improvement