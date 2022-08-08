New owners, same great products + service for local pets and livestock

What will you find at Nick’s Feedway? High-quality animal feed for chickens, horses, sheep, goats, pigs, llamas, pigeons, ducks, dogs, cats and the list goes on.

“Big or small – we feed ‘em all!”

It’s the well-deserved motto for the Nick’s Feedway, Grand Forks’ go-to source for pet and livestock feed, but it’s really just the start of all you’ll find in store!

As Nick and Carol pass the reins to new owners, Johnny and Jasmine Aantjes, and enjoy their well-earned retirement, the store remains local and family-owned with friendly, knowledgeable service and a wide variety of items for pets, livestock and more.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue offering the same service and selection people have come to rely on at Nick’s Feedway in Grand Forks, and thank Nick and Carol for all they’ve done for the community over the years,” says Johnny. “We’re so appreciative of the warm welcome we’ve received!”

With some building upgrades underway, the store remains open to serve the community, so be sure to stop in and say hello, Johnny says.

Among the customer favourites are the raw dog food and treats, a wide variety of cat litter, and plus the selection of soft pet food and kibble.

But by far, the most popular is the farm-fresh eggs, with baby chicks and chickens available seasonally as well.

Of course, animal care reaches far beyond their food.

Other important products for the wellness of livestock and pets include straw, shavings, hay, oyster shells/grit, bird seed, salt blocks, black oil, and pretty much everything else one would find in a pet-friendly home or on the farm.

If you’re a new pet owner and aren’t sure about the best products to choose, the staff is extremely knowledgeable and happy to offer suggestions and share the wisdom from their years of experience working with pets, livestock and nature.

“We love to help people and their animals and want them to continue coming back to shop locally with the Feedway,” Johnny says. Johnny and Jasmine’s goal is to work towards making sure small communities always have local access to feed at a reasonable price.

It’s also why the Feedway supports the community by giving back whenever possible to local organizations, keeps consistent hours, and strives to accommodate every customer’s need.

“We are truly grateful for the support of our communities. We have a great team at our locations that continue to grow strong connections with their customers and towns.”

Now with four locations to serve you, visit the Feedway in Oliver, Penticton, Keremeos and of course, Nick’s Feedway in Grand Forks at 7261 5th St., welcoming you with new hours: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call today at 250-809-9117 and stay up to date with the latest news on Facebook, Instagram and online at thefeedway.com

