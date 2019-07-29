An epic cycle in honour of her mother

11th annual B.C. Ride to Conquer Cancer is Aug. 24 and 25

Avic Arenas lost her mother, Victoria, to cervical cancer in 2018. Last summer, she joined the Ride to Conquer Cancer – a 200-kilometre cycle from Vancouver to Hope in support of cancer research and care.

When I first learned my mom had cancer, I wished I had the power to stop time.”

Avic Arenas lost her mother, Victoria, to cervical cancer in 2018. A cancer with little hope once it reaches an aggressive stage, the family was told early on that they had little time left with their mother.

“At the same time my mom was going through her treatment, my uncle was battling colon cancer,” says Avic. “The experience was a struggle for us, but my mom was so strong and so brave – she never complained once.”

Avic’s mother was treated at BC Cancer – Vancouver for the duration of her bout with cancer. “The staff was amazing – people give so much; their time, effort, and complete compassion.”

Before her mother passed away, Avic and her family decided to go on one final family trip.

“We all went to the Philippines for New Year’s one last time, even though it was almost impossible for my mom to get there with her failing health. We’re so grateful we went and created that together.”

Last summer, after her mom had passed away, a colleague at work approached Avic to see if she would be interested in a team challenge in support of cancer research and care: the Ride to Conquer Cancer – a 200-kilometre cycle from Vancouver to Hope. She accepted, and raised more than $2,500 to honour her late mother.

“Words aren’t enough to describe the Ride experience – it’s very close to my heart,” she says. “People should know it’s not just riding a bike – the fundraising component goes so far for people in our communities, whether its equipment, research, early detection – it’s funding breakthroughs.”

Avic will be hitting the pavement for a second year to ride in the 11th annual B.C. Ride to Conquer Cancer on Aug. 24 & 25 as a member of Team Denton’s Riders of Justice.

“For those aspiring to Ride, or support a rider – you should go for it. It’s overwhelming, it’s fun and it’s an amazing experience to come together with thousands to support a common goal. It fuels hope.”

Thanks to advancements in research, there’s now a vaccine to help prevent cervical cancer.

You can help change cancer outcomes.

To support a rider in your community, please visit: conquercancer.ca

 

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Grand Forks Fall Fair puts call out for vendors, volunteers

The 109th fall fair runs Sept. 6 and 7

Grand Forks fire chief won’t be returning to work

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

PLACE NAMES: Grand Forks neighbourhoods, Part 3

Doukhobor place names enriched local toponymy

Castlegar police seek missing indigenous woman

Darilee Nolie was last seen earlier this week.

A quick guide to applying to affordable housing in Grand Forks

BC Housing and Boundary Family Services answered applicants’ questions on Wednesday night

RCMP still trying to confirm if men seen in York Landing are B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Chief electoral officer decides to stick with voting day amid religious concerns

Election day falls on Shemini Atzeret, a day on which Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign

Efforts focused on ground attack at Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen

Monday’s suppression efforts will be focused on the ground

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island

Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount

Kijiji Canada cuts ticket option from site as digital issues prove challenging

Kijiji made the move to combat issues that digital tickets have created issues around authenticity

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Richter Mountain wildfire hits 400 hectares due to ‘better mapping,’ but less aggressive

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

Most Read