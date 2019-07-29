An epic cycle in honour of her mother

Avic Arenas lost her mother, Victoria, to cervical cancer in 2018. Last summer, she joined the Ride to Conquer Cancer – a 200-kilometre cycle from Vancouver to Hope in support of cancer research and care.

When I first learned my mom had cancer, I wished I had the power to stop time.”

Avic Arenas lost her mother, Victoria, to cervical cancer in 2018. A cancer with little hope once it reaches an aggressive stage, the family was told early on that they had little time left with their mother.

“At the same time my mom was going through her treatment, my uncle was battling colon cancer,” says Avic. “The experience was a struggle for us, but my mom was so strong and so brave – she never complained once.”

Avic’s mother was treated at BC Cancer – Vancouver for the duration of her bout with cancer. “The staff was amazing – people give so much; their time, effort, and complete compassion.”

Before her mother passed away, Avic and her family decided to go on one final family trip.

“We all went to the Philippines for New Year’s one last time, even though it was almost impossible for my mom to get there with her failing health. We’re so grateful we went and created that together.”

Last summer, after her mom had passed away, a colleague at work approached Avic to see if she would be interested in a team challenge in support of cancer research and care: the Ride to Conquer Cancer – a 200-kilometre cycle from Vancouver to Hope. She accepted, and raised more than $2,500 to honour her late mother.

“Words aren’t enough to describe the Ride experience – it’s very close to my heart,” she says. “People should know it’s not just riding a bike – the fundraising component goes so far for people in our communities, whether its equipment, research, early detection – it’s funding breakthroughs.”

Avic will be hitting the pavement for a second year to ride in the 11th annual B.C. Ride to Conquer Cancer on Aug. 24 & 25 as a member of Team Denton’s Riders of Justice.

“For those aspiring to Ride, or support a rider – you should go for it. It’s overwhelming, it’s fun and it’s an amazing experience to come together with thousands to support a common goal. It fuels hope.”

Thanks to advancements in research, there’s now a vaccine to help prevent cervical cancer.

You can help change cancer outcomes.

To support a rider in your community, please visit: conquercancer.ca