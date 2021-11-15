West Boundary Brothers now teammates on Grand Forks Border Bruins

Danny and Ben Macfarlane grew up in Bridesville, now billeting in Christina Lake

(L-R) Danny and Ben Macfarlane met with The Gazette at The Jack Goddard Memorial Arena during the Bruins’ Remembrance Day Skate Thursday, Nov. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A recent addition to the Border Bruins’ roster has two West Boundary brothers playing for Grand Forks’ Junior B hockey team.

Bridesville’s Ben Macfarlane, 18, and his younger brother Danny, 17, said this isn’t the first time they’ve played on the same squad.

“It’s nothing new for us, but it’s definitely a lot of fun,” Danny said at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena Thursday, Nov. 11.

Danny joined the Bruins around three weeks ago, thanks in part to his brother’s encouragement.

“Ben kept telling me that I should come out for the team. He talked to the coaches and they said I could skate with the guys,” Danny explained.

Danny signed with the team after a couple of practices, where he must’ve impressed Head Coach and General Manager, Dave Hnatiuk.

“I was pretty excited when Danny made the team,” Ben said.

Asked which of them was the better player, each pointed at the other. Their 12-year-old sister, Rebecca, is easily better than either of them, they insisted.

Father Bo Macfarlane said he “couldn’t be happier” now that his boys are playing for the Bruins. “I think they’re going to look back on it when they’re my age and say, ‘We got to play Junior Hockey together — not everybody gets that,’” he continued.

Danny and Ben are living with a billet in Christina Lake, with little Rebecca playing hockey for her school in Penticton.

Bo Macfarlane makes the long drive from Bridesville every time his sons play at the Jack.

