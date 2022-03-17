22 NHL jerseys = fun game on ice

Some Williams Lake U11 hockey players enjoyed a game wearing NHL jerseys at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Back row from left, Callum Peterson - Dallas, Kalen Surette - Vegas, Mike Palmantier - Seattle, Kloey Spence - Vancouver, Tryan Rivet - Pittsburgh, Gavin Francis - Carolina, Cole Olsen - Nashville, Henry Larsson-Allan - Philadelphia, third= row from left, Deklan Fraser - Calgary, Landon Galisky - Buffalo, Matthew Boyd-Gilbert - Detroit, Easton Neuner - St. Louis, Jackson Sache - Anaheim, Flynn Kinley - Edmonton, Lane Judd - Winnipeg, second row from left, Carter McLennan - Arizona, Luc Harrison - Columbus, Sophie Johnson - New Jersey, Jayda Frizzi - New York Islanders, Parker Cook - Colorado, front row from left Zion Campbell - Toronto and Wade Hansen - Montreal. (Clay Palmantier photo)Some Williams Lake U11 hockey players enjoyed a game wearing NHL jerseys at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Back row from left, Callum Peterson - Dallas, Kalen Surette - Vegas, Mike Palmantier - Seattle, Kloey Spence - Vancouver, Tryan Rivet - Pittsburgh, Gavin Francis - Carolina, Cole Olsen - Nashville, Henry Larsson-Allan - Philadelphia, third= row from left, Deklan Fraser - Calgary, Landon Galisky - Buffalo, Matthew Boyd-Gilbert - Detroit, Easton Neuner - St. Louis, Jackson Sache - Anaheim, Flynn Kinley - Edmonton, Lane Judd - Winnipeg, second row from left, Carter McLennan - Arizona, Luc Harrison - Columbus, Sophie Johnson - New Jersey, Jayda Frizzi - New York Islanders, Parker Cook - Colorado, front row from left Zion Campbell - Toronto and Wade Hansen - Montreal. (Clay Palmantier photo)
Hockey players donned NHL jerseys for a fun game of hockey at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Sunday, Feb. 27. (Clay Palmantier photo)Hockey players donned NHL jerseys for a fun game of hockey at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Sunday, Feb. 27. (Clay Palmantier photo)
Mike Palmantier shoots on goalie Wade Hansen. (Clay Palmantier photo)Mike Palmantier shoots on goalie Wade Hansen. (Clay Palmantier photo)
Clay Palmantier loves to collect NHL jerseys and recently shared his vast collection with his son’s U11 hockey team to play an ‘all-stars’ game in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Clay Palmantier loves to collect NHL jerseys and recently shared his vast collection with his son’s U11 hockey team to play an ‘all-stars’ game in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A total of 22 NHL teams were represented when some U11 hockey players enjoyed a fun game in Williams Lake on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Organized by hockey dad Clay Palmantier, who over the years has been purchasing different NHL jerseys for his two sons, the event was just for fun.

“There were so many smiles and good times from the players, coaches, parents and refs,” Palmantier said. “It was great to see the look on the kids’ faces – getting to be all-stars.”

While he does some work behind the scenes to make it happen, Palmantier said it takes a team of people to make it happen.

“Thanks to everyone that helped to make dreams a reality.”

As a souvenir of the day, each player will receive a 5×7 inch photograph of the group in the NHL jerseys. He’s hoping it will be a good-memory keepsake for each of them.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor HockeyWilliams Lake

Previous story
Explosive growth for Black Jack skiers’ Nordic Pulse website
Next story
Grand Forks Minor Hockey awards a success

Just Posted

Players and coaches stand for a round of applause at The GEM Theatre, site of the Grand Forks Minor Hockey Association’s award ceremony Tuesday, March 15. Photo: Peter Kalasz Photography
Grand Forks Minor Hockey awards a success

Mitchell McIntyre has been charged as of March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in Creston home

Selkirk College’s Tenth Street Campus in Nelson. A new Indigenous gathering space will be built, likely in the land adjacent to Mary Hall seen here. Photo: Selkirk College
Indigenous cultural space to be built in Nelson

Beverly Osachoff (third from the left) poses for a photo with the Warriner family, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks parade marshal steps down