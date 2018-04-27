Strength training helpful as you age

The Recreation Report from Grand Forks Recreation

Seniors can protect themselves from falling by including a strength training program into their daily workout routine.

Grand Forks Recreation offers strength training classes to help keep your muscles strong, which helps to prevent falls and injuries.

Instructor Gisela Ko offers a stretching for mobility classes on Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 2 p.m. and Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to noon. The drop-in fee is just $2 per class.

Stretching for mobility classes are also offered at the Christina Lake Community Hall on Thursday afternoons from 1 to 2 p.m. and the drop-in fee is just $3 per class.

Therapy circuit classes are offered on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 10:15 to 11 a.m. This class is designed to use cardio equipment and very light weights to help strengthen and tone your body.

If you are not sure how to get started with a fitness program, we have fitness room orientations available. Give us a call at the aquatic centre a call to set up an appointment.

Move for Health Day is an international event created in 2002 by the World Health Organization to promote physical activity. On May 10 communities throughout the province are encouraged to make physical activity a priority by finding fun and interesting ways to move!

Grand Forks Recreation will be offering a family community walk starting and finishing at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena on May 10 at 5:30 p.m. The trail is suitable for all ages and abilities.

For additional recreation information view the monthly recreation flyer at www.rdkb.com or give us a call at 250-442-2202.

