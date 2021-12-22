Season-opener draws near at Phoenix Mountain

Ski Association President James Hall is hoping for snow in the coming days — and plenty of it

A downhill skier flies down the hill at Phoenix Mountain on March 4. Photo: Facebook / Phoenix Mountain

Phoenix Mountain could be open for the upcoming ski and snowboard season as early as Boxing Day, according to James Hall, President of the Phoenix Mountain Alpine Ski Association.

“It really depends on how much snow we get between now and then. There’s snow in the forecast and we’re hopeful. But, we either get it or we don’t get it,” Hall said Wednesday, Dec. 22.

VIDEO: Phoenix Mountain rocks 2021 season-opener

READ MORE: Phoenix Mountain receives thousands in donations

Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required to enter the ski lodge, but won’t be necessary to ride the t-bar ski lift or enter the rental shop, he said. Tickets and a full menu of concession offerings will be available to un-vaccinated patrons through a take-out window on the lodge’s upper deck.

The hill’s Phoenix Racer program will get underway in January.

Hall said Phoenix regulars can look forward to the return of concession operator Kim Neilson and groomer operator Duff Sigurdson.

“We’ve done everything we can to open as soon as we can. We look forward to seeing everyone back on the hill and seeing their smiling faces,” Hall told The Gazette.

Snow and sub-zero temperatures are forecast in the Grand Forks area through Tuesday, Dec. 28, according to Environment Canada.

Phoenix got off to a later start last season, having opened Jan. 8, 2021.

For more information, visit Phoenix Mountain’s website at skiphoenix.ca.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksSkiing and Snowboarding