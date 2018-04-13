Recreation Report: Balancing recreation with rest

The weekly Rec Report from Grand Forks Recreation

One secret of aging well is to stay connected with family, friends and community. Share your time, life-experience, wisdom and humour with younger generations, and stay healthy, happy and engaged

Have you ever heard the term “everything in moderation”? It can apply to many aspects of life, and can also differ from one person to another.

In terms of physical activity, generally speaking, the more the better. However, it is very important to balance activity with enough rest. For some people, when their activity levels are not paired with enough rest, it results in what’s known as overtraining. Let’s make exercise fun and enjoy your healthy active activities.

GFREC wants you to be healthy and active throughout your life. We offer regular fitness classes for all ages. Drop-in Stretching for Mobility offers stretching and strengthening exercises that can be done while using a chair for support. Classes are held on Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 2 p.m. or on Fridays from 11 to 12 p.m. Drop in is just $2.

Move for Health Day is an international event created in 2002 by the World Health Organization to promote physical activity. This May 10, communities throughout the province are encouraged to make physical activity a priority by finding fun and interesting ways to move.

Here are a few tips to foster movement on Move for Health day:

• Take stretch and strength breaks every 30 minutes

• Coordinate an office-wide walking or sporting event

• Walk your children to and from school

• Hit the local trails before or after dinner with friends and family

• Actively commute to work (lace up those runners or pump up your tires and strap on a helmet)

• Have fun!

Or you can join the Grand Forks Recreation staff and walk the local frontage trail going west from the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena.

It is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. Our event will take place on Thursday, May 10 starting at 5:30 p.m.

For additional recreation information view the monthly recreation flyer at www.rdkb.com or give the recreation office a call at 250-442-2202.

Previous story
Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash
Next story
Boundary soccer season ‘kicks’ off

Just Posted

RCMP annual report shows detachment issues, successes

Staffing shortages, travelling criminals were concerns in 2017

Medical staff weighs in on KBRH design

Changes coming to the regional emergency department.

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Buy Low employee assaulted, suspect arrested

The suspect allegedly tried to steal a shopping cart.

Neufeld re-seeking Conservative candidacy for 2019

Marshall Neufeld lost to the NDP’s Richard Cannings for South Okanagan—West Kootenay in 2015

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Clint Malarchuk: ‘Would I have pulled that trigger sober? I don’t think so’

Former NHL goalie speaks candidly about two life-changing incidents and his journey to sobriety

Judge denies proposed class action lawsuit against BC Liberals

The suit claimed the former government unjustly enriched itself by spending taxes on partisan ads

VIDEO: Swimming beaver caught on camera at B.C. university

Footage shows the critter hanging out in a pool of water and cleaning itself at the water’s edge

Man killed in Calgary police standoff was from B.C.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said 25-year-old man was identified through dental records

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages are dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay

VIDEO: 79-year-old B.C. man fights Parkinson’s with boxing

Bob Browning on sparring with the disease

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Most Read

  • Boundary soccer season ‘kicks’ off

    The season opener was well-attended and the rain held off

  • Recreation Report: Balancing recreation with rest

    The weekly Rec Report from Grand Forks Recreation