Recreation Report: Balancing recreation with rest

One secret of aging well is to stay connected with family, friends and community. Share your time, life-experience, wisdom and humour with younger generations, and stay healthy, happy and engaged

Have you ever heard the term “everything in moderation”? It can apply to many aspects of life, and can also differ from one person to another.

In terms of physical activity, generally speaking, the more the better. However, it is very important to balance activity with enough rest. For some people, when their activity levels are not paired with enough rest, it results in what’s known as overtraining. Let’s make exercise fun and enjoy your healthy active activities.

GFREC wants you to be healthy and active throughout your life. We offer regular fitness classes for all ages. Drop-in Stretching for Mobility offers stretching and strengthening exercises that can be done while using a chair for support. Classes are held on Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 2 p.m. or on Fridays from 11 to 12 p.m. Drop in is just $2.

Move for Health Day is an international event created in 2002 by the World Health Organization to promote physical activity. This May 10, communities throughout the province are encouraged to make physical activity a priority by finding fun and interesting ways to move.

Here are a few tips to foster movement on Move for Health day:

• Take stretch and strength breaks every 30 minutes

• Coordinate an office-wide walking or sporting event

• Walk your children to and from school

• Hit the local trails before or after dinner with friends and family

• Actively commute to work (lace up those runners or pump up your tires and strap on a helmet)

• Have fun!

Or you can join the Grand Forks Recreation staff and walk the local frontage trail going west from the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena.

It is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. Our event will take place on Thursday, May 10 starting at 5:30 p.m.

For additional recreation information view the monthly recreation flyer at www.rdkb.com or give the recreation office a call at 250-442-2202.