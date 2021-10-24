Kootenay Robusters break ground on new Dragon Boat den

(L-R) Otter Louis and Kathy Hanson take groundbreaking literally and get busy with their pink shovels. Photo courtesy of Jan Micklethwaite

The Kootenay Robusters Dragon Boat Team gathered at Christina Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 20, to celebrate the end of a four-and-a-half-year quest to build a den for their dragon boat and its team. A small piece of road allowance at the end of Lavalley Road, just east of the public beach, is the perfect location and site preparation is now underway.

READ MORE: Kootenay Robusters find a den for their dragon boat

READ MORE: Kootenay Robusters end 18th paddling season

The Robusters have received significant help from many businesses, government departments and individuals in the communities of Trail, Rossland, Castlegar, Christina Lake and Grand Forks.

The Kootenay Robusters Dragon Boat Team celebrate the start of their building project and thank their many supporters. Photo courtesy of Jan Micklethwaite

President Lorraine Bell-Lebedoff welcomed the group and commented, “We wanted a celebration to honor the participation of so many supporters from across the region.” Despite the wet weather, those attending enjoyed hearing about the path that led to the start of this project and were also treated to a delicious picnic lunch.

When the dragon boat den is finished, the team will permanently mount signage to recognize those who have provided significant assistance to make this dragon boat den a reality.

As well, the team is grateful for the many supporters who buy Kootenay Paradise calendars every year to help keep the paddling program operating. The 2022 edition is already out in the usual outlets and is a reminder of the amazing region we live in.

— Submitted by the Kootenay Robusters’ Jan Micklethwaite

Grand ForksKootenays