It’s time to move your workout outside

While it might be rainy this week, it’s still time to get moving outdoors.

Submitted to the Grand Forks Gazette

With the weather warming up and the days longer, it is time to move your fitness routine outdoors. Enjoy our local city paved trails or bike the newly paved portion of the Trans Canada Trail east of town. It only takes 10,000 steps a day to keep you healthy.

Children can be very intrigued by water, and as the weather warms up there is more opportunity to play near open water.

It is important for children to learn to swim and be safer while enjoying a day at the beach.

Preschool swim lessons will be offered on Saturday afternoon from April 7 to May 5. There are still spots available, so register your child today.

The next set of Red Cross Swim lessons for school-age children will be held the weeks of July 9, July 23 and Aug. 13.

Registration opens on May 1 for summer swim lessons.

If you are interested in a career in aquatics and want to start your training, there will be a National Lifeguard Course held June 25 to June 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The prerequisites for this course are a Bronze Cross Certification and a Standard First Aid Course certification prior to the start date of the NL course.

Grand Forks Recreation would like to take this opportunity to thank Pines Bible Camp for their generous donation towards the free community swim this past Saturday. Without support from the local business community, free family events and community swims would not be possible.

For additional recreation information view the monthly recreation flyer at www.rdkb.com or give the recreation office a call at 250-442-2202.

