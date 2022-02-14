Grand Forks’ Wolves dominate basketball tournament

Teams went 3-0 at Meritt, according to girls’ coach

Wolves coach Riley Friesen (middle row, far left) poses for a photo with her victorious Senior Girls’ basketball team. Photo courtesy of Riley Friesen.

High school seniors at Grand Forks Secondary (GFSS) went undefeated at a basketball tournament in Merritt over the Feb. 11-13 weekend.

Tournament MVPs went to 11th-graders Kendra Leslie and Charlie Foy of the seniors girls’ and boys’ teams, according to senior girls’ coach Riley Friesen. Each squad went 3-0, Friesen said.

The She Wolves took down Barrier Secondary, scoring 57 points against the other side’s 32. Wolves’ high-scorers were Cadence Martens (14) and Leslie (13).

Wolf Izabell Mattick takes a foul shot against Hope Secondary on Saturday, Feb. 12. Photo: Maddox Hampf

The girls then beat their hosts from Merritt Secondary 37 to 29, thanks in part to high-scorers Leslie (15) and Isha Grewal (8). Their third match-up saw the girls beat Hope Secondary by a score of 38 t0 26. The Wolves’ Leslie and Abby Devries were high-scorers, with 12 and 7 points.

The boys’ squad also went 3-0, beating Merritt 90-43, St. Ann’s 72-50 and Merritt a second time 75-39.

Wolves coach Brandon Friesen (far right) stands with GFSS’s Senior Boys basketball team. Photo courtesy of Riley Friesen

The Wolves’ Kohei Dunnet and Kitchener Leslie were high-scorers in their first game against Merritt, putting 23 and 27 points on the board. Leslie and Foy took that honour against St. Ann’s, putting up 21 and 12 points. Foy was a high-scorer in the second game against Merritt, putting up 24, with Ninth-grader Brody Tresnich adding another 10.

Tournament play resumed at GFSS earlier this month, Friesen said.

Both GFSS teams played their rivals at J.L. Crowe hours after The Gazette went to press on Monday, Feb.14.

The girls have their zone finals this week and are looking to beat Fernie at the provincials.

The boys and are preparing for their zone playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 26th at Fernie.

