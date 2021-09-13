Grand Forks Ultimate Frisbee league stages tournament

The Pistol Shrimps show off their Grand Forks Ultimate trophy after winning Saturday’s (Sept. 11) championships at City Park. Abby Lauren played hard at Saturday’s tournament. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Danny Macmaster (right) lets out a yell after his pass didn’t reach his intended teammate further downfield. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Keith ‘Coach’ Kuromi throws up a wave between tournament games. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Oscar Vanderkooy rocks some killer shades during a lunch break in tournament play. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Oscar Vanderkooy rocks some killer shades during a lunch break in tournament play. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Amy McLaren Zorn scans the field for an open teammate. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Ian Mitchell (right) stands ready for an incoming disc. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Abby Lauren (left) goes for a forehand pass around defender Amy Zorn. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Clint Faulkner (right) scrambles to catch an end-zone pass. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Danny Macmaster (right) lets out a yell after his pass didn’t reach his intended team mater further downfield. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Keith Kuromi talks with his hands before the semi-final match. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Four ultimate frisbee teams played through Grand Forks Ultimate’s championship tournament at City Park Saturday, Sept. 11.

The first-place trophy went to the Pistol Shrimps, whose rallying cry boasted that they had the fastest hands in the sea. The shrimps handily beat their rivals, on team Net Flicky.

The Spirit Trophy went to third-place finishers on the Pain Cakes.

Saturday’s tournament was the first time Grand Forks Ultimate put on the event since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2019.

All four teams were local.

