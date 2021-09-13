Grand Forks Ultimate Frisbee league stages tournament

The Pistol Shrimps show off their Grand Forks Ultimate trophy after winning Saturday’s (Sept. 11) championships at City Park.The Pistol Shrimps show off their Grand Forks Ultimate trophy after winning Saturday’s (Sept. 11) championships at City Park.
Abby Lauren played hard at Saturday’s tournament. Photo: Laurie TritschlerAbby Lauren played hard at Saturday’s tournament. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Danny Macmaster (right) lets out a yell after his pass didn’t reach his intended teammate further downfield. Photo: Laurie TritschlerDanny Macmaster (right) lets out a yell after his pass didn’t reach his intended teammate further downfield. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Keith ‘Coach’ Kuromi throws up a wave between tournament games. Photo: Laurie TritschlerKeith ‘Coach’ Kuromi throws up a wave between tournament games. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Oscar Vanderkooy rocks some killer shades during a lunch break in tournament play. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Oscar Vanderkooy rocks some killer shades during a lunch break in tournament play. Photo: Laurie TritschlerOscar Vanderkooy rocks some killer shades during a lunch break in tournament play. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Oscar Vanderkooy rocks some killer shades during a lunch break in tournament play. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Amy McLaren Zorn scans the field for an open teammate. Photo: Laurie TritschlerAmy McLaren Zorn scans the field for an open teammate. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Ian Mitchell (right) stands ready for an incoming disc. Photo: Laurie TritschlerIan Mitchell (right) stands ready for an incoming disc. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Abby Lauren (left) goes for a forehand pass around defender Amy Zorn. Photo: Laurie TritschlerAbby Lauren (left) goes for a forehand pass around defender Amy Zorn. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Clint Faulkner (right) scrambles to catch an end-zone pass. Photo: Laurie TritschlerClint Faulkner (right) scrambles to catch an end-zone pass. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Danny Macmaster (right) lets out a yell after his pass didn’t reach his intended team mater further downfield. Photo: Laurie TritschlerDanny Macmaster (right) lets out a yell after his pass didn’t reach his intended team mater further downfield. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
The Gazette is hoping to ID player in the black jersey. Pls email laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Keith Kuromi talks with his hands before the semi-final match. Photo: Laurie TritschlerKeith Kuromi talks with his hands before the semi-final match. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Four ultimate frisbee teams played through Grand Forks Ultimate’s championship tournament at City Park Saturday, Sept. 11.

The first-place trophy went to the Pistol Shrimps, whose rallying cry boasted that they had the fastest hands in the sea. The shrimps handily beat their rivals, on team Net Flicky.

The Spirit Trophy went to third-place finishers on the Pain Cakes.

Saturday’s tournament was the first time Grand Forks Ultimate put on the event since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2019.

All four teams were local.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand Forks

Previous story
‘We’re starting over,’ says Grand Forks Border Bruins coach

Just Posted

Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne speaks into his two-way radio as Grand Forks Fire/Rescue volunteers put out a small fire at Moto Monday evening, Sept. 13. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks fire dept., RCMP respond to Moto fire

A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue engine waits outside Hardy View Lodge after the two cottages flooded during June’s heat dome. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
COVID-19 outbreak deepens at Grand Forks’ Hardy View Lodge

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, puts on her protective mask after releasing details about a COVID-19 vaccination card that will be needed by anyone wanting to eat in restaurants, visit theatres or go to other events. She made the announcement at a news conference at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Restrictions eased for Interior businesses following vax card program

The Pistol Shrimps show off their Grand Forks Ultimate trophy after winning Saturday’s (Sept. 11) championships at City Park.
Grand Forks Ultimate Frisbee league stages tournament