Grand Forks Ultimate Frisbee league stages tournament

Four ultimate frisbee teams played through Grand Forks Ultimate’s championship tournament at City Park Saturday, Sept. 11.
The first-place trophy went to the Pistol Shrimps, whose rallying cry boasted that they had the fastest hands in the sea. The shrimps handily beat their rivals, on team Net Flicky.
The Spirit Trophy went to third-place finishers on the Pain Cakes.
Saturday’s tournament was the first time Grand Forks Ultimate put on the event since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2019.
All four teams were local.
