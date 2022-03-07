Grand Forks’ U-15 Bruins sweep house league championships

Head Coach Tyson Soobotin (far left) and his father Kelly share a moment in the spotlight after the U-15 Bruins’ took the house league championships at Nelson Sunday, March 6. Photo courtesy of Rich Piché

Grand Fork’s Under-15 Bruins won their house league’s championship tournament in Nelson over the March 4-7 weekend, taking the second banner for the Grand Forks Minor Hockey Association in as many weeks.

Head coach Tyson Soobotin, Assistant Coach when his predecessor abruptly left last October, attributed the team’s success to the boys’ strong work ethic and humility.

“I’m really proud of this group of kids,” Soobotin told The Gazette Monday, March 7. “They showed up every day and they brought with them a willingness to keep learning,” he stressed.

Last weekend’s round robin kicked off at the Nelson & District Community Complex, where the Bruins beat the Castlegar Rebels 7-1 Friday night.

The young Bears doused the Trail Smoke Eaters 6-4 on Saturday, going on to beat the Nelson Leafs 3-2 later that day.

Grand Forks took on Trail a second time at Sunday’s final, leading to an overtime shoot-out where goalie Brenden Vanderlee bested the other side. Bruins centreman and leading-scorer Austin Padmoroff and Captain Josh Edwards scored the game-winning goals, Vanderlee having let in one shot after Trail’s three attempts.

The final score in that game was 3-2 for the Bruins.

An accomplished former Junior B player in his own right, the 21-year-old Soobotin’s only kid on the team had been his younger brother Travis. Still, the elder Soobotin didn’t waiver when the top job came up.

“It was a pretty simple decision for me. The moment I heard the head coach was stepping down, I assumed that I’d have to step up,” he said.

The U15 Bruins will hang their banner above the ice at The Jack Goddard Memorial Arena next fall, as per time-honoured tradition.

