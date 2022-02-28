Grand Forks Secondary’s senior girls, boys basketball teams place second in Kootenay Zone playoffs

Grand Forks Secondary School’s (GFSS’s) senior girls and boys basketball teams finished second in the Kootenay Zone playoffs, according to coaches Riley and Brandon Friesen.
The girls beat Nakusp Secondary 46-13 in a qualifying game Thursday, Feb. 17, at South Slocan’s Mount Sentinel high school. The girls played well at the zone finals Saturday, Feb. 19, against Fernie Secondary, but lost 38-77.
“I was incredibly proud of them. They played right to the end, which is all I asked of them,” Ms. Friesen told The Gazette.
The girls’ coach went on to say that 2021-22 had been “a development year” after COVID-19 sunk school sports the year before.
The Senior Boys got off to a great start Saturday, Feb. 26, at their zone finals in Fernie. The squad won their qualifying game against Sparwood, but lost a hard fought game against Fernie, who took the zone title.
“It was a tough loss,” Mr. Friesen said, explaining that key players had been sidelined by injuries earlier in the tournament.
Friesen gave Game MVP to eleventh-grader Danny Macmaster for his performance against Sparwood, giving Tournament MVP to Kitchener Leslie in Grade 12. Saturday’s game against Fernie was Leslie’s last game as a high schooler.
The Senior Girls swept the Koots in 2018, 2019 and 2020, with the boys going to provincials in 2020, according to the Friesens.
@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.