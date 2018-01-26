Grand Forks Minor Hockey hits the ice

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

Nelson took the tournament, but there was strong effort from all teams.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Grand Forks minor hockey players got out on the ice earlier this month for a home-ice series against other peewee teams from the Kootenays. Although the Nelson Leafs Peewee team took the tournament, the Grand Forks Bruins played a strong weekend. Pictured, the Bruins played the Boundary Predators from Midway on Jan. 13. Teams in attendance included Cranbrook, Vernon, Trail and Nelson. The Grand Forks Minor Hockey Association sends out a big thank you to its coaches, volunteers, sponsors and hockey parents for making the weekend happen. Two Grand Forks atom hockey teams are next set to hit the ice for a home tournament from Jan. 26-28. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Previous story
GFI to return to James Donaldson Park in 2018
Next story
Bruins’ slump continues

Just Posted

Fire department set to hire third full-time staff member

The addition will be included in the budeget this year.

UPDATED: Crews on scene emptying overturned fuel tanker

Fire crews and traffic control are currently at the scene

SAR groups rescue Boundary skiers

The rescue was carried out Saturday night.

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

Warning issued following 7.9 earthquake off Kodiak, AK

Suspects in custody following mailbox break-ins

An extensive amount of stolen material was recovered.

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal

PHOTOS: Wayward buffalo pays visit to B.C. schoolyard

Students and staff stayed inside until animal was corralled.

B.C. breaks record for number of transplant donations

More than 450 lives were saved by organ transplants in 2017, according to the Ministry of Health

Most Read