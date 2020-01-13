Grand Forks disc golfers prepare for spring course opening

A group of volunteers, with local government support, have prepared a course at Angus MacDonald Park

Much like regular golf, disk golf consists of a series of holes, but instead of flags and holes in the ground, players aim to land their disks in chain-link baskets. (Black Press Photo)

Under the snow accumulating behind Angus MacDonald Park this winter, the ground has been prepped to reveal an 18-hole disc golf course in the spring, complete with tee boxes, signage and metal chain holes for players to toss towards.

The free-to-play area will also be open to hikers, dog walkers and others looking for a spot to walk outside.

“We are very excited to partner with the city to bring a new recreation activity to the community,” said Dan Macmaster, the project coordinator and president of the Boundary Area Disc Athletic Sports Society.

Last June, Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Area D director Roly Russell and Macmaster presented the project to Grand Forks city council as another draw for people coming through town, saying that the course would be a good way to put the public land beside Angus MacDonald Park to good use.

Disc golf, like traditional golf, is made of a series of wholes that players navigate through, throwing discs from tee boxes to metal baskets, which Macmaster has already ordered and has ready to set up in the spring.

In preparation for a June 2020 opening, the society worked last fall to remove garbage and dead trees to make the property safe and attractive for all users.

“The location, as well as the treed landscape of the property makes it ideal for a disc golf course,” Macmaster said. “The city has been a tremendous help in placing our disc golf baskets and moving this project forward.”

The society has raised money for the course, signed a license of occupation agreement with the city and designed a course layout for all users and skill levels to enjoy. Macmaster will be approaching local businesses to sponsor a hole by putting their name and logo on the signs, in a bid to encourage locals and players from out of town to visit stores and shops in town.

“The course will open in June, and will have official baskets, tee-pads, and signage throughout the course,” said Macmaster. “It’s an activity that requires no experience and can be played individually or as a group. There is no charge to play the course, and all that’s required is a disc.”

The society also plans to offer disc golf clinics to local school kids to learn how to play the game.