Grand Forks’ Bruins lose two at home

The Grand Forks Border Bruins played their first two-game weekend of the season last weekend with a pair of games at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena.

On Friday night, the visiting Creston Valley Thundercats took a commanding lead with four goals in the first period (Kwiatkowski, Jackson, Redding, Bechthold) on 18 shots. The Bruins changed goaltenders for the second period, but the Cats added another goal in the second, then allowed a short-handed goal in the third, giving the Creston squad a 6-0 victory.

On Saturday night’s game at the Jack started much better for the home team, with an early goal by Bruins’ captain Nick Morin, picking a rebounded puck from between the skates of Rockies defenceman Ty Coady. The Bruins went to the first intermission with a score of 1-0 while being outshot 13-10. Ray Warrack made it 2-0 for the Bruins midway through the second period picking up a rebounded shot by Zak Thomas, but the Rockies closed the gap with a powerplay goal a minute and a half later. The Bruins were outshot 22-12 in the second. The Rockies were back for the third period with a vengeance and scored three goals in the first four minutes of the frame (Tisdale, Kinaschuk, Fournier). The Bruins had a powerplay goal of their own midway through the period, Nick Morin’s second goal of the night, but the Rockies added two more before the period was through (Strutt, Shoemaker) for a final score of 6-3.

Next weekend the Bruins will play their second road game of the season, traveling to Fruitvale on Friday night, Oct. 29. to face the Beaver Valley Nitehawks who currently lead the Neil Murdoch division with a record of 5-2-1. On Saturday night, the team is back at the Jack to host the Nelson Leafs for the first time this year.

— Submitted by The Grand Forks Border Bruins’ Kevin McKinnon

Grand ForksKIJHL