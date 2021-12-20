Grand Forks Border Bruins win at Castlegar, lose at home

The team played their last games of the season half over the Dec. 17-19 weekend

The Bruins are now ranked fourth in the Neil Murdoch Division, according to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. Graphic: borderbruins.ca

Submitted by Kevin McKinnon, Broadcast Coordinator for the Grand Forks Border Bruins

The front half of the KIJHL season has come to a close with the league going into the Christmas break.

The Border Bruins split the final weekend, picking up a win on the road in Castlegar then giving up a home game against the Creston Valley Thundercats.

In Castlegar last Friday night, Dec. 17, Walker Douglas scored his first career KIJHL goal, then added his second late in the first period to give the Bruins a two-goal lead. They held the lead through two, with the Rebels Griffen Ryden picking up Castlegar’s only goal in the third period.

On Saturday night, the Bruins hosted Creston. The teams were tied at the first intermission, with Adam Redding scoring for Creston and Matteus Reis for the Bruins. The visitors added two in the second period (Nelson, Hedges). Ollie Morberg narrowed the Creston lead early in the third, but Hedges picked up two more, one in the Bruins’ empty net, getting him the hat-trick and securing the win for Creston.

The Bruins collected non-perishable food items for the Boundary Food Bank and took online donations during the game’s live broadcast. Over $1,600 was raised online.

The Bruins are off through the holidays, returning for a road game in Beaver Valley on December 29. The next home game will be an afternoon matinee at the Jack on New Year’s Day.

