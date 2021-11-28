Grand Forks Atom Bruins win Creston tournament

Grand Forks’ Atom Bruins won their first tournament of the season, beating four teams at Creston’s Johnny Bucyk Arena arena last weekend.
The U-11’s got off to a great start Friday, Nov. 26, winning against the Cranbrook Bucks. Their victory turned into a winning streak Saturday, when the boys put down Creston’s Storm and Bruins, according to Angelina McIver, whose son Buck plays for the Grand Forks squad.
The tournament came to a head Sunday, with the young Bears beating the Trail Smokeaters’ U-11’s 8-1.
The Atoms Bruins are now fifth in their minor hockey league, which has 11 teams, according to McIver. The boys have done very well under head coaches Dave Evdokimoff and Brady Dunbar and Assistant Coach Jimmy Bryant, she told The Gazette.
