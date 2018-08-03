Disco night coming up at the pool

Submitted to the Grand Forks Gazette

The Grand Forks Aquatic Centre is in the last three weeks of the summer schedule.

The aquatic centre and recreation office will be closed on Monday, Aug. 6 for B.C. Day.

The pool will be closing from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3 for annual maintenance and cleaning. We re-open on Tuesday, Sept. 4 with the fall schedule.

We are looking forward to the last two family night events. Next up: when disco dancing was popular!

GFREC will be bringing a disco night to the pool for the Family Night event on Tuesday, Aug. 7. There will be a great light show and the music will set the mood for the evening. Schedule a family night at the pool and enjoy a relaxing swim in the pool while reminiscing about the golden days of disco.

Family night admission is just $10 per family.

The summer circuit weight training classes will be canceled for Aug. 15, 16 and 17. Please join our summer morning aquafit classes on Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. or therapy aquafit on Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

The Christina Lake Recreation Commission would like to thank the businesses of Christina Lake who sponsored this year’s sand sculpture event. Without the support from the community, these family events would not be possible.

The Christina Lake Sand Sculpture event takes place on Sunday, Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the public beach.

Come out and enjoy a morning with your family, build a sand sculpture creation and receive a fun water toy for each member of your team. You will need your own sculpture building equipment such as shovels, buckets and a great idea.

For additional recreation information view the summer recreation flyer at www.rdkb.com or give the recreation office a call at 250-442-2202.