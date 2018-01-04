City to consider disc golf project

The request will go forward to the budget process.

There may soon be another opportunity for outdoor recreation in Grand Forks, if a recent proposal to the City of Grand Forks council goes ahead.

The Grand Forks Disc Sports Club presented a budget for a proposed disc golf course in Grand Forks at the Dec. 11 Committee of the Whole.

According to the memo provided to council, the proposal was originally brought forward by RDKB Area D director Roly Russell over the summer. Council received an update on the project in October from Dan McMaster, who is involved in disc sports in the Boundary.

Council received a draft budget for the course, which would be located on city-owned land at 2699 68th Avenue. It is 6.8 hectares

The budget was developed by Russell, the disc club and city staff, and is based on other projects in the region.

The city is one of the funders on the project; other funding towards the $41,900 project would come from the RDKB’s Boundary Community Development Committee and through rural Grand Forks as well as the disc club.

While the disc sports group is not yet a formal society, a draft agreement will be completed and signed off on, pending the society’s incorporation.

Disc golf is a sport entailing the throwing of discs resembling Frisbees into elevated baskets on a course. It is not the same as ultimate Frisbee.

According to McMaster’s October presentation, the course will have a low environmental impact and the land could be repurposed in future if the city so desired. The course will also be transformable, so the baskets can be moved periodically to keep the course fresh. A clause in the licence of occupation charges the group with minimizing impacts on other public users.

The disc sports club will sign a license of occupation with the city, which keeps ownership of the land with the city while allowing the group to use the property. There will be no rent paid, but the agreement specifies that upkeep of the property is expected in lieu. The term of the licence is 10 years, beginning March 2018.

The city was asked to provide in-kind contributions of $8,000 for baskets, some clearing and brushing, and land use approvals; as well as cash contributions of $5,900 for signage, hole signs and tees.

Council voted to direct the proposed city contribution toward the project to the 2018 budgeting process, and to finalize the licence of occupation for the course site pending the group’s formation as a society.