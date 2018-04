The season officially began for the soccer stars of tomorrow on Sunday as the Boundary Youth Soccer Association hosted its season opener on the field at Grand Forks Secondary School. The league spans from Rock Creek to Christina Lake, and gives kids a chance to hit the field. The season opener was well-attended by all teams, and thankfully the rain held off. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

The soccer games were well-attended by both players and family/fans.