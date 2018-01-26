Atoms hosting weekend tournament

The recreation report from Grand Forks and District Recreation.

The Grand Forks Aquatic Centre will be offering a Bronze Medallion and Cross Course during the first week of spring break March 19-23.

This camp prepares you for the National Lifguard course, which will be held in June. Students work on developing physical fitness, decision making and judgement skills. Learn tow, carry and release methods in preparation for challenging rescues. Developing stroke efficiency and endurance in a timed swim component. It teaches the difference between the lifesaving skills and lifguarding skills.

The registration fee is $325 plus the manual. Pre-registration deadline is March 5, 2018.

We will be accepting registration as of Feb. 1 for spring break swim lessons for kids ages 3 to 15 years old to be held from March 19-23.

The Jack Goddard Memorial Arena will be very busy this weekend as the atom division hosts a weekend of great hockey. Adult casual hockey from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the toonie skate, and Sunday afternoon public skate session will be canceled due to the tournament schedule.

The Grand Forks Border Bruins will be hosting a game on Friday night against Beaver Valley and Saturday night against the Nelson Leafs. The game times will start at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday evening.

For additional information on the 2018 spring break programs, please give us a call at 250-442-2202 or pick up a February flyer at the pool or recreation office.

