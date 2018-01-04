Well registration deadline extended

Non-residential well owners will have ample opportunity to register their wells.

The Kettle River Watershed Authority is praising an extension to the provincial deadline for non-residential well owners to register their well without an application fee.

In a recent press release, the Kettle River Watershed Authority said it was pleased that the province had decided to extend the deadline to March 1, 2019 for well owners to register their well without an application fee. The previous deadline had been set for Dec. 31, 2017.

Non-domestic well owners must register their wells with the government due to regulations under the Water Sustainability Act, which came into force in February 2016. Well owners who don’t register their wells may loose their “first in time, first in rights” privileges to well water in event of a drought or other well water prohibition. Domestic well water users are not affected.

By registering before the deadline, well owners can avoid what is estimated to be a $250-$1,000 fee according to the watershed authority, depending on use. Even after the application fee waive deadline, well owners must still register their well.

Jessica Mace, coordinator for the watershed authority, said in a press release that the public has been frustrated with the lack of communication from the province about the well application fee waiving deadline and the new regulations.

“The public has voiced frustration that there was very little or no notice given by the BC Government about the new regulation,” Mace notes in the release. “Your local Kettle River Watershed Authority (supported by the RDKB) has attempted to fill this void of provincial government outreach.”

Mace notes that the watershed authority has raised awareness of the deadlines through social media and local news outlets, run a free workshop to guide owners through registration on the spot, and provided one-on-one help as needed.

Mace also said that the online registration process can be difficult and cumbersome to use.

RDKB Area E director Vicki Gee said in the press release that the extension is good news for locals.

“The reason I’m really happy for the extension is that the communication from the provincial government has been lacking and I am glad that people have the opportunity to apply without a fee,” Gee said.

Non-domestic well owners are encouraged to contact the Kettle River Watershed Authority at 250-442-4111 or plan@kettleriver.ca with questions.

Previous story
Ministry issues air quality advisory

Just Posted

Ministry issues air quality advisory

The advisory was issued at 11 a.m. Thursday.

It’s a boy! Interior Health announces New Years baby

The first baby of 2018 for the Interior Health Authority region was born in Penticton

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight

RCMP divers recover missing 10-year-old’s body in Arrow Lake

Boy was in vehicle that rolled into lake and sank on Wednesday.

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Justin Trudeau hits the slopes in Golden

Family had spent a few days in Revelstoke

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Most Read