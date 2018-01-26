The group, which staged The Wizard of Oz last year, lost much of its costume library in a storage unit theft. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Theatre group grapples with costume theft

The group is only six weeks away from Beauty and the Beast.

The actors and volunteers of the Boundary and Musical Theatre Society (BM&TS) were left reeling after a series of recent thefts at the acting group’s storage locker have left them looking to replace a large costume library just six weeks before their spring production is set to begin.

Grand Forks RCMP confirmed that a break-in at the group’s storage locker occurred and said the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, BM&TS member and secretary Debbie Battrick said the group is scrambling to replace valuable costumes and props before the spring production of Beauty and the Beast takes the stage March 1 for a two-week, eight-show run.

“This is a big blow. We’re only [six weeks] away from production, now we have to replace costumes and props, which are always difficult to get done anyways,” she said.

Battrick said the storage locker in the alley behind the building on Fourth Street was broken into twice — the first time, between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3, the lock was cut; the second time, after a tamper-proof lock was installed, the chain link fence was cut. That break-in was Jan. 16, Battrick said. She estimates well over $1,000 worth of costumes and props were stolen.

The costumes and props in the storage locker, which the BM&TS has used for more than three years, are the result of years of work — the group has been building its wardrobe library for some time, as the period piece and props the productions call for are often difficult to find and expensive to buy.

For this upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast, the group purchased costumes from another theatre company in Calgary. And last year, the group was donated a large collection of high-quality, professional costumes from a theatre group from Trail that went out of business.

“It’s what we’ve been looking for for years. People say they have a dress here or a dress there, but a whole, period [set], of costumes… They are difficult to find, get and replace,” Battrick said.

While it’s hard to tell exactly what was stolen because the storage space was so rifled through, Battrick said it is safe to assume much of that is gone. Fur coats, period headpieces, small props and wooden prop weapons were all taken.

Aside from the Beauty and the Beast costumes that were stolen, Battrick said the group was also beginning to collect costumes for future productions. While nothing has been set in stone, she did say costumes for Peter Pan were among those being collected.

Battrick said what was most baffling about the theft is that while the costumes have enormous value to the group, they have little street value.

“No one understands why they would have done this when whoever has done this gets no monetary value, it is not something they can resell,” she said.

Grand Forks joins global Women's March movement
Fire department set to hire third full-time staff member

