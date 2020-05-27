Stolen Truck found in Christina Lake

Type of truck that was stolen, Photo: Lauriane Mehrer via Facebook

A truck stolen in Creston last weekend has been recovered in Christina Lake, according to the business owners.

On May 22, a work truck was stolen from its parking spot from Robert Construction’s, a local business on Pine Street in downtown Creston.

Many of the business’s tools were inside it.

Hope seemed lost as the truck could have gone in any direction, and overnight could be as far as Calgary or the Pacific Ocean.

Lauriane Mehrer, daughter of owner Andre Robert, took to social media to share news of the truck being stolen. The plea for information was shared widely across many networks, including Facebook.

“It was shared over 200 times on Facebook,” said Lauriane. “The community support was amazing. It’s horrible to see it happen to nice people but the community came together which was really great to see.”

Screen capture from highway traffic cameras. Photo Lauriane Mehrer via Facebook

On Tuesday the 26th the vehicle was located in Christina Lake, 200 kilometres away or roughly a 2 ½ hour drive over B.C.’s highest mountain pass from Creston. The truck was then towed by RCMP to Osoyoos for further investigation.

Robert Construction has been operating in Creston since 1994.

More details to come.

Read More: https://www.crestonvalleyadvance.ca/news/police-report-spree-of-vehicle-thefts-in-the-kootenays/

Read More: https://www.trailtimes.ca/news/trail-police-catch-speeders-thief/

Creston Valleytheft