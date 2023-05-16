Six properties in Manly Meadows put on evacuation order due to rising flood waters

14 people ordered to leave out of caution as river levels continue to rise

A tiger dam set up in South Ruckle on May 7. Rising flood waters in Manly Meadows have prompted RDKB to issue and evacuation order for six properties in the area. Photo: Karen McKinley

Six properties in the Manly Meadows/Gilpin Road area have been put on evacuation order due to rising river waters.

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) issued the order Monday afternoon as rising waters pose imminent danger to the area and 14 people have been ordered to evacuate immediately.

“This evacuation order is being made out of an abundance of caution,” said RDKB Area D director Linda Kay Wiese. “The concern is water could rise over the road and cut off residents.”

She added the RDKB is in agreement with earlier statements from Mayor Everett Baker and city staff that floodwaters are hard to predict, but they have confidence in the city’s flood mitigation plans.

Affected residents can register for emergency support services by calling 1-888-800-6493.

Read More: Grand Forks flooding recedes, another crest expected by end of the week

The RDKB also advises when your property is under an evacuation order, have the following ready before leaving:

• Grab your prepared bags including essential items: The 5P’s (People, Pets, Prescriptions, Papers and Photos).

• Move pets and livestock to a safe area outside the evacuation order area • Lock your home and close all windows.

• If you are instructed to do so, shut off water, gas, and electricity sources.

• Follow routes specified by emergency officials. Do not take shortcuts as they could take you to a blocked or dangerous area.

• If you have time, leave a note telling others when you left and where you went. If you have a mailbox you can leave the note there.

For more information and assistance with transportation:

• Emergency Operations Centre: 1.888.747.9119 (during regular business hours)

• 24 hour Provincial Emergency Hotline: 1.800.663.3456

• emergency.rdkb.com

• @RDKB_Emergency (twitter)

• @rdkbdotcom (facebook)

• Subscribe to Voyent Alert at https://voyent-alert.com/ca/community/#registration

• Local media

Updates on the latest emergency news, alerts and forecasts. are regularly posted on the RDKB website emergency.rdkb.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@kmckinley

karen.mckinley@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021News