Evacuation alerts for 779 Boundary-area properties, orders for 33: RDKB

Virtually all residents in many Boundary floodplains are asked to be ready.

UPDATE 11:55 p.m.: Roughly 1,550 people on 779 properties have been put on evacuation alert, as river levels in the Boundary are expected to hit the highest level since 1948.

In the second bulletin issued Wednesday night, the RDKB said that all residents in the Kettle, Granby, West Kettle, Christina Creek and Christina Lake floodplains should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

This is in addition to the 33 evacuation orders issued earlier in the evening for properties in Johnson Flats, Almond Gardens and Manly Meadows.

The levels in these areas are expected to hit record peaks in the next 24 to 36 hours, reaching levels not seen since 1948.

Alerts are issued even road access is threatened, even if individual homes are not directly threatened.

Fifty-six people on Brown Creek Road have lost road access, but are currently safe and sheltering in place, according to the RDKB at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The City of Greenwood and the Boundary Creek watershed are not included in the evacuation alert at this time.

FOR INFORMATION: Call the Grand Forks Emergency Operations Centre at 1-888-747-9119.

Original 10 p.m.: The RDKB has issued an evacuation order on Wednesday night for a total of 33 properties in Grand Forks and Area D.

According to the RDKD at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night: An additional 29 properties have been placed on evacuation order, in addition to the four properties in Manly Meadows evacuated yesterday.

The properties are being evacuated due to “immediate threat to life and health due to flooding.”

It includes 16 properties in Johnson Flats, seven properties in Almond Gardens, and six properties in the Darcy area.

All residents from affected properties are asked to check in with Emergency Social Services at the Grand Forks Curling Club (7230 21st Street, Grand Forks). Red Cross volunteers are on site. You are asked to check in even if you are staying with family or friends.

Before you leave home the RDKB advises:

Make sure to get the five Ps: people, pets, prescriptions, papers and photos.

Move pets and livestock to outside the evacuation area

Lock doors and close windows

Make sure to follow a route specified by emergency officials

If possible, leave a note in s safe location (e.g. a mailbox) telling people where you went

Shut off water, electricity and gas, if you are instructed to do so.

This list of evacuated properties, courtesy of the RDKB at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday:

Johnston Flats:

5828 12TH ST, 6370 12TH ST, 6379 12TH ST, 6399 12TH ST, 6456 12TH ST, 5745 BEATRICE ST, 5770 BEATRICE ST, 5775 BEATRICE ST, 5785 BEATRICE ST, 5790 BEATRICE ST

5795 BEATRICE ST, 5740 DIVISION ST, 5750 DIVISION ST, 5775 DIVISION ST, 5780 DIVISION ST, 5825 BEATRICE ST

Almond Gardens:

3485 ALMOND GARDENS RD W, 5455 A1-F4 ALMOND GARDENS RD, 3990 KERBY RD, 3505 ALMOND GARDENS RD W

Darcy:

5600 DARCY RD, 5740 DARCY RD, 5810 DARCY RD, 5860 DARCY RD, 5670 JMAYOFF RD, 5680 JMAYOFF RD

Manly Meadows:

1600 MANLY MEADOWS RD, 1745 MANLY MEADOWS RD, 1770 MANLY MEADOWS RD, 850 MANLY MEADOWS RD