RCMP recover, return stolen property

A reminder to mark your valuables.

Unique identifying markers on some stolen property recovered recently by Grand Forks RCMP allowed police to return the property to its rightful owners.

According to a news release, Grand Forks RCMP acted on a tip from a resident who saw stolen property listed on a local buy and sell social media page. From that, police attended a home in the Ruckle area, locating property that had previously been reported stolen. The property was able to be identified by the rightful owners due to the “unique identifying marks” owners had on the items. In recent months, RCMP have publicly encouraged residents to items with an identifying mark that can be used to prove ownership in case the item is stolen.

RCMP note in the press release that no criminal charges have been pursued because “unfortunately RCMP were not able to link the items to the suspected thief…” Police did not identify what the stolen items were.

