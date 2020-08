Those involved are considered well known to Grand Forks RCMP

RCMP were called to a domestic disturbance involving a pellet gun outside a local business in Grand Forks on Aug. 5.

According to police a woman was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries and then released.

A man was later arrested by RCMP before being released. Officers are currently investigating, no charges have been laid.

Those involved are considered well known to the RCMP and local businesses.

